Fukrey 3 Turns 1: Richa Chadha shares her love for ‘Bholi Punjaban’; Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba get emotional

Fukrey is one of the most successful franchises that has continued to make the audience laugh, over the years. After the first installment became a blockbuster, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani came up with Fukrey Returns by retaining the same cast. Last year, the team released with Fukrey 3 which was also a hit, like the other two movies. As the third instalment turns one, Richa, Pulkit, Varun and director Mrighdeep recalled sweet memories of shooting the comic caper.

Taking to her Instagram, Richa Chadha, who plays Bholi Punjaban in the franchise, dropped a clip and thanked Vipul Vig for penning the comedy movie and the producers for bankrolling it.

In the caption, the new mother expressed, “Happy anniversary to the third edition of the super successful Fukrey franchise! Captain @mriglamba showing me how it’s done. Fukr3y !!! Posting some of my favourite looks from the promotions too by @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa ! @harryrajput64 is in there somewhere! Along with saare dost and pandit ji! Thanks for writing this @vipulhappy and thanks for making this @excelmovies ! I LOVE BHOLI PUNJABAN.”

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who became a household name with Fukrey, couldn’t believe that it’s already been a year since the third part was released on the big screen. Expressing his gratitude for the entire team, he wrote, “A glimpse of Hunnymoon with the #Fukrey gang! #OneYearOfFukrey3 Alreadyyyy!! Feels like yesterday! Thank you everyone for the love!!”

Hours ago, the Choochaa of the film, Varun Sharma also dropped multiple BTS glimpses from the making of Fukrey 3. Calling it a magical journey, he wrote, “Smiling looking at these pictures and reliving all the beautiful memories in my head! What a magical journey it was. Thank you guys for all the Love. Happy happy 1. #1yearoffukrey3.”

The ride for so entertaining and the love of the audience was so overwhelming that even director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba didn’t feel like it’s been a year since his movie was served to the audience. She also expressed his love for the team in his posts.

Fukrey 3 also stars two key actors, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. Have you watched the movie yet?

