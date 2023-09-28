Fukrey 3 Twitter Review: Netizens hail Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi movie as an ‘entertainer’

Today, on September 28, the comedy film Fukrey 3 has made its theatrical debut. The movie features an outstanding ensemble cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, this installment in the Fukrey franchise has been eagerly awaited.

The film's trailer had generated considerable excitement on the internet, and audiences had been eagerly anticipating the continuation of the charm that the first two Fukrey films had brought. Now that Fukrey 3 is playing in theaters, viewers who have seen it are sharing their thoughts and opinions on social media.

Netizens share review of Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others

Since its morning premiere in theaters, the movie has garnered a slew of positive responses. Netizens have been particularly impressed with the witty one-liners and uproarious comedy delivered by the ensemble cast, which includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Audiences have found the film thoroughly entertaining and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews.

One fan said, “#Fukrey3Review Watched #Fukrey3 Today And Literally It Was Totally A Super Fun Riot You Will Laugh From Start To End All Actors Are So Funny But @varunsharma90 And @TripathiiPankaj Sir Were The Highlight. Overall It's A Must Watch Movie You Can Enjoy It With The Family.”

Another person wrote, “#Fukrey3 is the best comedy movie till date ..@varunsharma90 as choocha is just hilarious and everyone nailed it.. @PulkitSamrat @TripathiiPankaj sir ur eng (laughing emojis).”

A user expressed, “Just saw the #Fukrey3 movie! From hilarious one-liners to side-splitting pratfalls, it's a rollercoaster of laughter. If you need a good laugh, this is a must-watch! #Fukrey3Review.”

A netizen was particularly impressed by Varun Sharma’s character and tweeted, “#Fukrey3 is a choocha show from first to last frame! Watch it if you wanna forget the outside world and laugh for 2.5 hours. #Fukrey3Review.”

A tweet read, “#Fukrey3 and it's the entertainer of the year! Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi steal the show in this comedy. #Fukrey3Review #PankajTripathi #VarunSharma #comedy.”

Check out other reactions:

