Fukrey 3: Varun Sharma’s mother reveals being called ‘Fukhra mummy’ after Part one; leaves the room in split

With every film, the Fukrey franchise has raised the bar when it comes to comedy. The first instalment was released back in 2013 which was successful in tickling many funny bones. Soon after came Fukrey 2 with the same cast but double masala and dhamaka.

Now, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, have finally dropped the official trailer of Fukrey 3. The entire star cast of the film, namely Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha attended the event in Mumbai and made some revelations that got the entire room in splits. For the unversed, Ali Fazal isn’t part of the third part of the franchise.

Varun Sharma’s mom reveals being called ‘Fukra mummy’ after Fukrey part one

Not many people had their hopes high for Fukrey, but when the movie turned into a sleeper hit, it got everyone’s attention. Actors like Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma became the talk of the town. The movie got them immediate fame, turning them into stars overnight. Until everyone started noticing them, even Varun’s mother didn’t know that her son had hit the jackpot.

It was only during her morning walks, one day, that she found out that Varun had made it. Revealing being called ‘Fukra Mummy’ and ‘Choocha mummy’ after the release of the first part, during the trailer launch event, his mother said, “I used to jog every day, but after the movie release mai jog mein thi and bachon ne 'Fukra mummy', ‘Choocha mummy' kehna shuru kar diya. (When I was jogging, the kids started calling me 'Fukra mummy', ‘Choocha mummy'.)”

She further added that initially she was taken aback. Varun's mom continued, “I used to wonder what have I done to be called Fukra. But then I realized it was because people are liking my son’s work and character in the movie.”

More about Fukrey 3

Looking at the trailer, it’s easy to guess that the movie will be a full-on entertainer with Pulkit and Varun reprising their roles as Hunny and Choocha, the return of Bholi Punjaban, and the arrival of a crocodile. The film will be released in theatres on September 28.

