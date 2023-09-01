Fukrey 3 will now arrive in theaters on September 28; Trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

The Fukrey franchise has gained popularity over the years, with its first two installments proving to be commercial successes. The third installment, Fukrey 3, is set to charm audiences, and they won't have to wait long for its release. Initially scheduled for release on December 1, the film has been rescheduled and will now hit theaters on September 28. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the movie features an exceptional ensemble cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. The much-anticipated movie's trailer is set to be released next week and will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

The makers of the highly anticipated movie, Fukrey 3, have announced that the film will be released earlier in cinemas. The official Twitter handle of Excel Movies shared this news and stated, “Leke aaye hai taaza khabar, ab nahi ho raha hai sabar. Iss baar hoga ek naya chumatkar from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 28th September, 2023.” They also unveiled two new posters from the film featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha in quirky avatars. Have a look:

The announcement about the release date being preponed to September 28 came after the postponement of superstar Prabhas' pan-India film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. Salaar, which was initially scheduled to release on September 28, will not be hitting screens this month due to pending post-production work. An industry source exclusively informed Pinkvilla,"Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production. The makers will finalize a new date and make an official announcement soon.”

Trailer of Fukrey 3 to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in theaters

The much-anticipated trailer for the movie is set to debut next week, and it will also be attached to the prints of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan, which is scheduled for release on September 7, 2023.

Fukrey 3 features an exceptional ensemble known for their fantastic chemistry and flawless comedic timing. The beloved characters from the film are all set to provide audiences with another uproarious and laughter-packed cinematic journey.

