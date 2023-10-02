Fukrey 3’s Richa Chadha did THIS after watching Jawan; Varun Sharma opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Fukrey 3, which hit theaters last week, has been met with high praise from viewers who appreciated the ensemble cast's performances, including Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh. Another film which recently earned the audience's love was Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. In a recent interview, Richa Chadha shared what she and her husband, Ali Fazal, did after watching SRK's film. Meanwhile, Varun Sharma provided insights into his experience of working with the superstar.

Richa Chadha visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat after watching Jawan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Fukrey 3-star Richa Chadha shared a delightful anecdote about her experience after watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. She revealed, “We finished watching Jawan, (night show) 12:30 khatam karke, I told Ali mujhe nhi farak padta hai (I don't care) I want to go to Mannat right now. Hum khud gaye 12:30 baje (We went at 12.30 am), maine bola ( I asked), ‘kya karein? (What should we do)’ Bolta aise stalker jaise lagenge kuch karte nhi hai (He said we would come across as stalkers so let's not do anything). Toh hum wahi bahar baith ke (So we just sat there) we heard a few songs, we were dancing in the car. Usne fir message kiya (He then messaged) and obviously Shah Rukh Sir replied.” Richa had also shared this story on her Instagram.

Expressing her love for the film and SRK, she added, “Fantasies are coming true (while watching Jawan). I loved it, I loved the film, I love him. And I'm very thankful Fukrey part 1 ke baad Ritesh sir ke ghar hume woh mile the unhone humara haath pakda tha baat ki thi (He had met us at Ritesh Sir's house, he had held our hand and had spoken to us).”

Varun Sharma shares his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Varun Sharma, who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, expressed his admiration for the superstar during the same conversation. He remarked, “He's given inspiration to so many people out there. There are so many people who come to Mumbai getting inspired by Shah Rukh sir and it's just a beautiful feeling because there is so much of love he spreads. Even as a human being I think it's his magic which is just there. It's a blessing and I feel really fortunate that I got a chance to work with him. Mai toh Baazigar dekh ke actor banne ka mann that (I had aspored to become an actor after watching Baazigar). Aur mujhe Shah Rukh sir and Kajol ma’am dono k sath ek hi film me kaam krne ka mauka mila (I got the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Sir and Kajol Ma'am together in one film, Dilwale). I think it's beautiful, it's just amazing. It's a very surreal feeling.”

Advertisement

He added, “Jawan is one of the most iconic entertainers that we have seen.”

ALSO READ: ‘Dilli ke laundon…’: Fukrey 3’s Pulkit Samrat reveals special connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan