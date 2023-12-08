Fukrey Returns turns 6: Pulkit Samrat expresses ‘gratitude’; drops PIC with Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma

Released on December 8, 2017, Fukrey Returns has clocked 6 years of its release today. The film observed actor Pulkit Samrat playing the lead role in it. On the movie’s anniversary, an ecstatic Samrat dropped a witty note along with pictures with Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh to celebrate the special day. Find out the actor’s post inside.

As Fukrey Returns turns 6 today, on December 8, Pulkit Samrat is full of ‘gratitude’

The movie had a theatrical release back in 2017 and it observed cinema halls echoing with fits of laughter. As the movie turns 6 years old today, Fukrey Returns’ lead actor Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram account today to celebrate the occasion and express ‘gratitude’ by sharing a fun post.

The actor dropped fun-filled pictures showing his bromance with other stars of the movie including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal. It seems like the occasion has left Samrat in a fun mood as he dropped a witty caption with the post which read, “Gratitude is the only attitude. #6YearsOfFukreyReturns.”

As Fukrey Returns turns 6, fans look forward to the franchise’s 4th part

The Fukrey franchise has turned out to be a huge commercial success following the release of its first part in 2013. Recently, the movie’s third installment was also released and fans went gaga over it. As Pulkit Samrat dropped the fun-filled picture with his buddies on the day, his fans flocked to the comment section and shared varied reactions.

While many await the release of the franchise’s fourth part, several expressed elation on the jovial image. “Waiting for part 4” “Bhai” read some comments on the actor’s post.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 starred Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in key roles and it was directed by filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The plot of the film delves on Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar, who yearn to make fast money and for their aim, they approach Bholi to make her invest in their scheme.

The events that unfolded after the clan loses her money will leave you in splits throughout the movie.

