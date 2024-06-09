'Funniest dad ever' Varun Dhawan gets playful as he snatches paparazzo’s phone; WATCH to know what happened next

Varun Dhawan is currently on cloud nine as he welcomed his daughter earlier this week on June 3 with Natasha Dalal. The couple brought back their little one home days after on June 8. After that, he bounced back to his professional commitments and has often been captured by the shutterbugs. Now, most recently, the Bhediya actor was spotted in the city and his hilarious banter with the paps won over the internet.

Varun Dhawan's hilarious banter with the paparazzi is too fun to be missed

Today, on June 9, a while back, Varun Dhawan was spotted in the city. In the video shared by the paps, he was seen exiting the gym. He was seen sporting casual wear- a t-shirt paired with shorts and black sneakers. As soon as he came out of the building, he was showered with congratulatory wishes by the paps. He acknowledged the shutterbugs with a bright smile and wave as he made his way towards his car.

Before getting into his car, the Baby John actor teased one of the paparazzi, “Tu baat kar le ya photo kheench le (Either you talk on the phone or click the photo)” while one of the paps chimed in and said, “Abhi jaa ke koi to usko mili hai (He has finally got a girlfriend)," leaving the actor with a huge smile.

Adding on to the banter, Varun playfully snatched the paparazzo’s phone and was heard saying on the phone, “Han…busy hai (Yes, he is busy right now)." This playful gesture of the actor left everyone in splits. Before leaving, VD expressed gratitude to the paps with a huge smile on his face.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

The video shared by the paps went viral on the internet in no time. Several fans hailed the actor’s sweet and down-to-earth gesture towards the paps. A fan wrote, “So kind of him God bless newly dad,” another fan commented, “funniest dad ever,” while a third fan wrote, “varun cutieee.”

In addition to this, a fan remarked, “he will be the bestest dad,” and another fan wrote, “varun being father.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be soon seen in Atlee-backed highly-awaited Baby John, directed by Kalees. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

