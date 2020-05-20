FWICE appeals to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to restart post production amid mounting losses

FWICE has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow post-production work of films, shows and other entertainment projects which are nearing completion.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which is a parent body of 32 different crafts of workers and technicians of the film industry with more than five lakh members, has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow post-production work of films, shows and other entertainment projects which are nearing completion to restart. Like many other industries, the lockdown has heavily affected Bollywood and resulted in a loss of crores for the industry.

In a detailed letter to Thackeray, the FWICE mentioned that producers are bearing heavy losses since some projects which were nearing completion had to be abruptly wrapped up. A part of the detailed letter read, "We would like to bring to your kind notice that there are numerous projects of the Media and Entertainment Industry which are halted due to lockdown and can be completed soon as only the post production activities such as editing, sound recording, music recording and others are pending. If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted."

The FWICE has assured the government that if permission is granted, operations will be carried out with all precautionary measures in place. According to a PTI report, film bodies in India including FWICE and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

