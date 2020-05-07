FWICE General Secretary on resuming film shoots: We will be digging our own grave if we do something like this

he entertainment industry has been suffering the heat due to the Coronavirus lockdown and now FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey opens up on resuming Bollywood film shoots in Mumbai.

As Coronavirus scare continues to haunt several cities of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown for the third time. The lockdown that was supposed to end on May 3rd has now been extended by two weeks, giving way to lockdown 3.0. The restrictions in all the red zones have been increased in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 while the limitations in the Orange and Green Zones have progressively been made easier. Citizens have been urged to still maintain social distancing.

Apart from the growing rate of COVID 19 cases in the country, the one question which has left everyone worried is getting back to business. It is no secret that the economy has suffered tremendously. One industry that is suffering the heat is the entertainment industry. Talking about resuming Bollywood movie shoots, Ashok Dubey, the General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees said to Mumbai Mirror that they spoke with CINTAA recently and are making guidelines on how they can go ahead with shootings. Their main people are artistes, technicians. They spoke through video conferencing and are working on a draft as to what can be the working conditions. They will again convene through a video conference on Saturday."

(Also Read: Will shooting of TV shows resume after Lockdown 3.0? IFTPC's TV and web wing Chairman JD Majethia answers)

He further said, "Nothing has been finalised yet. Mumbai is a red zone and the lockdown is there till May 17 at least and we cannot think of shooting now. We have spoken with Siddharth Roy Kapur too and he said that we will have a video conference call with Indian Motion Picture Producers (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers' Association on how we should go ahead."

The General Secretary further said that as a precaution, the Producers' Guild had issued the document that there should be proper sanitation, use of masks, the unit should be small. But the General Secretary of FWICE questioned that they are correct but the spot boys, workers will come from their residence and then return back from work and even if they check them daily the reports don't come immediately. So then how can they decide to shoot? He further asked, "You can reduce the number of people but then how do you have control over such situations? How do you take such precautions? What is the safety of our workers? What will be the insurance for our workers? And if we reduce the number of people, what about other daily film workers, how will they manage? If a unit of 100 is reduced to 30 what about the living of other workers? How do you assure them a salary?"

He further said that the rule is that the makeup room should be different for all and the products used should be thoroughly checked, there should be only one makeup man for one artiste, such were the conditions but this is not possible. He questioned saying, "How will workers travel? Local trains are not working, and most of the technicians and workers stay in slum areas. And most coronavirus cases in Mumbai are coming from slum areas. How can we assure safety on set in such a condition?"

Clarification from Spokesperson, Producers Guild of India pic.twitter.com/81ojpEDAHM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 5, 2020

The Guild has said that basic protective equipment can be divided into three categories: face masks (protects others), respirators (protects the wearer, but can spread the infection) and rubber/latex gloves.

Ashok Dubey, the General Secretary further said that the TV producer body is in a hurry to start shootings but it is not possible. One will be digging its own grave if they do something like this. There will be no crowd on set. One cannot maintain social distancing on set. One may take as many precautions as possible but one cannot shoot individually on set. The lightman cannot work for over 12 hours wearing a PPE kit while he is working. There is a lot of difference in giving suggestions than actually implementing such things.

He further said, "When we had shut the shootings it was a decision we all bodies took together and decided to stop shootings after March 19. Similarly, there should be guidelines and the four producer bodies should collectively decide on the safety of their workers and then go ahead. We cannot just randomly make a statement. It is not the producer who is working. The workers, technicians and artistes work on the set."

Mr. Dubey concluded saying that the Government has not released any guidelines for the film industry to start the shoot. Mumbai is in the red zone. There is no solution yet as the number of positive cases are rising every day in the city. Producers' Guild has just said that these precautions are to be taken while shooting; they haven't said to start shooting and take these precautions.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×