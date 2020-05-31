FWICE's Ashok Dubey focuses on the need for supervisors to ensure proper guidelines during shoots

Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE sheds light on some of the issues that people might face during the shooting schedules in current times. He further talks about the new guidelines that need to be followed by everyone.

The Government of Maharashta has finally given a nod to resume the shooting schedules of films, TV shows and web shows. In the midst of all this, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE throws light on some of the facets related to the same. Ask him about the green signal received by the entertainment industry to begin shoots, Dubey states that even if the producers are being asked to implement guidelines, they will definitely need supervisors to monitor the same and make sure that they are being followed properly.

Ashok Dubey then talks about some of the common protocols including the wearing of masks and sanitization process that need to be followed strictly during shoots. Moreover, the number of people present on the sets will be as less as 30 per cent. Ask him whether people will come for the shoots, Dubey feels that the bigger stars might not be willing to come to the sets while those working in daily soaps as well as daily wage workers might come as it has been almost two months since the announcement of lockdown.

He further focuses on the issue of commuting to the shoot locations as major modes of transportation like trains and buses are still not functioning. Dubey states that the teams that will be made will have to include people residing nearby the shoot locations. He then reveals that if a person tests positive for COVID-19 then the shoot has to be stalled for three days. Ask him about the films that are expected to start shooting, the first name that he takes is the starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and another project helmed by Boney Kapoor to be shot in Madh Island.

Credits :Times of India

