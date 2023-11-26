Gabriella Demetriades drops fun video to wish boyfriend Arjun Rampal on 51st birthday; latter reacts

As Arjun Rampal turned 51 today, his girlfriend-model took to her social media to share a heartfelt post for the actor. Read on to know more.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Published on Nov 26, 2023
Picture courtesy: Gabriella Demetriades Instagram

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are considered one of Bollywood's most attractive couples. They frequently share photos together on social media, expressing their love for each other. Today on the actor’s 51st birthday, Gabriella took to her social media handle to wish her boyfriend. 

Gabriella wishes Arjun Rampal on 51st birthday

Today on November 26, popular actor Arjun Rampal is celebrating his 51st birthday and on the occasion, the actor’s girlfriend-model Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram handle to share her heartfelt wishes. 

Gabriella shared a reel of the actor stitching various videos of him. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy birthday baby , there really is no one like you, keep surprising us and yourself @rampal72,” and added a nazar emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as she made the post, her boyfriend-actor Arjun Rampal reacted to it and wrote, “Thank you my love you bring out the best in me,” and added two red heart emojis. HAVE A LOOK: 

