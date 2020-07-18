  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gabriella Demetriades pens special note for son Arik as he turns 1: Grateful to watch you become little human

As Arjun Rampal’s son Arik turns one today, he and proud mommy Gabriella Demetriades share beautiful posts for the birthday boy.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 02:44 pm
It is a special day for Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. After all their son Arik turned one today. And while the couple is over the moon with this special day of their little munchkin, they have been showering love on his son social media and as he treated his fans with some beautiful pictures of Arik which were clicked over the year. It was evident with the pics that Arik has been the centre of their world and the proud parents have been enjoying every bit of their journey of parenthood.

The proud mommy Gabriella even shared a heartwarming post for the birthday boy and wrote about how grateful he is to watch Arik grow with every passing day. “Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky. @arikrampal19.”

On the other hand, Arjun surprised his fans as he shared a beautiful video which was a compilation of Arik’s pic showing his journey in one year. Interestingly, the video was made by Arjun’s daughter Mahikaa and it will leave you in awe. He captioned the image as, “My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video. #happybirthdayArik.”

Take a look at Arjun and Gabriella’s birthday post for son Arik:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video. #happybirthdayArik

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

To note, Arjun’s daughters Mahikaa and Myra from his first wife Mehr Jesia share a great bond with Arik and Gabriella and are often seen sharing a good time with them.

Credits :Instagram

