Gabriella Demetriades shares tiny glimpse of newborn cuddling up with daddy Arjun Rampal; see PIC

On July 20, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second baby boy. The good news was announced by Arjun on social media. The couple already has a son named Arik, who turned four earlier this week. Arjun turned dad for the fourth time as he also has two daughters with his first wife, Mehr Jesia. After Arjun announced the arrival of their baby boy, new mommy Gabriella took to social media on Friday afternoon and shared a tiny glimpse of him and the actor.

Arjun Rampal spends time with his newborn son

Gabriella took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Arjun and their newborn son. In the picture, Arjun is seen sporting a black sweatshirt and a matching cap. He is seen holding his son in his arms. The munchkin is seen wrapped up in a white cloth. Gabriella gave a cute glimpse of him without revealing his face. The father-son moment looks all things adorable. She shared the picture and wrote, "Thank you everyone. Little boy is here" followed by blue heart and rainbow emojis. Have a look:

Last night, Arjun shared a picture of a towel with ‘Hello world’ printed on it along with Winnie-the-Pooh. He gave an update about Gabriella and their son's health. He wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Arjun has been in a relationship with Gabriella for several years now. The duo met through a mutual friend. They started dating in 2018. The duo was blessed with their first son Arik in 2019. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr, and the duo continue to raise their two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. Both of them are often seen hanging out with other star kids.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol. He also has Crakk with Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

