Gabriella Demetriades thanks Arjun Rampal for lighting up their lives & wishes him on his birthday; Video

Arjun Rampal is celebrating his birthday today. The actor has turned 49 and is aging like fine wine. Wishes are pouring in for him on a special day. Fans have flooded his comment section with birthday wishes but it is his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades whose adorable wish caught our attention. She has shared an adorable video featuring him and his son Arik. The clip of father and son bonding will surely make your day.

Sharing the clip, Gabriella writes, “Happy birthday @rampal72 thank you for lighting up our lives, there really is no one quite like you. You surprise me everyday , keep being the lion that you are.” She also posted a series of pictures with Arjun and wrote, “Happy b day baby @rampal72 (sic).” Well the actor also reacted and wrote, “Burn it.” Fans also wished the actor. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday may God bless you with many many more, lots of good health, happiness and success always.”

In the first picture, the couple can be seen sitting in a park as they looked at each other. Gabriella also posted pictures of Arjun with their son, Arik Rampal. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen holding Arik.