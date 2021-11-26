Gabriella Demetriades thanks Arjun Rampal for lighting up their lives & wishes him on his birthday; Video
Sharing the clip, Gabriella writes, “Happy birthday @rampal72 thank you for lighting up our lives, there really is no one quite like you. You surprise me everyday , keep being the lion that you are.” She also posted a series of pictures with Arjun and wrote, “Happy b day baby @rampal72 (sic).” Well the actor also reacted and wrote, “Burn it.” Fans also wished the actor. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday may God bless you with many many more, lots of good health, happiness and success always.”
In the first picture, the couple can be seen sitting in a park as they looked at each other. Gabriella also posted pictures of Arjun with their son, Arik Rampal. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen holding Arik.
Take a look here:
Arjun has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple got divorced in 2019 and the same year, he welcomed his son Arik with Gabriella.
