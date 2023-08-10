Gadar 2: 5 reasons why you should flock theatres to watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha, Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma is all set to hit the big screen. From the trailer of Gadar 2, it was confirmed that the movie is a strong and well-executed sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in the year 2001.

In the film, Sunny Deol will be playing the powerful role of Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel will play the role of Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma will essay the role of Charanjeet Singh, their grown-up child.

Here are five reasons why you should watch Gadar 2!

Gadar: A well-established brand

When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001, it became a blockbuster, and so it established itself as an iconic film. One of the primary reasons to watch Gadar 2 is because of its brand recognition. And, there’s no doubt that the film will be remembered and cherished by the audience for years to come.

An engaging storyline

When 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released, families were able to connect with the movie. This was because the story is based on the event of the Partition of India, a heartbreaking event witnessed by many families. Hence, once again the audience will be able to connect with the story of Gadar 2.

To relive the iconic song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke on the big screen

There’s no doubt that ever since the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke was released from the film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, it was there on everybody’s playlist. Yet again, the makers have given the audience a chance to relive the iconic song on the silver screen. Like the old times, you wouldn’t be able to hold yourself from jumping off your seat and doing some bhangra!

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel return as Tara Singh and Sakeena after 22 years

After 22 years, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be returning on the big screen as Tara Singh and Sakeena. And of course, you wouldn’t want to miss their chemistry. To hear “Madam Ji” from Tara Singh’s mouth and to once again witness Sakeena’s beauty, is a must to visit the theatre.

Sunny Deol’s promising action

Sunny Deol got popular with his iconic action dialogues from the 2001 movie. As the trailer itself gave a glimpse of Sunny Deol’s action, there's no doubt in the fact that you would miss some intense Tara Singh action sequences if you don't watch the movie in cinemas. One major reason again to watch Gadar 2 is to witness Tara Singh fight for his love and family.

Reach out to your nearest theatre on August 11 to watch Gadar 2.