Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol poses with brother Bobby Deol and sons Karan, Rajveer as they attend an event; PICS

Sunny Deol is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Gadar 2. The senior Bollywood superstar, who was going through a low phase in his acting career, made a massive comeback to the success track with the film. The Deol family is now busy celebrating the action star's successful second innings in cinema. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol was spotted with his younger brother Bobby Deol and sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, as they stepped out to attend an event on August 26, Saturday night.

Sunny, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer pose together

The Gadar 2 actor stepped out to attend an event in Mumbai city on August 26, Saturday, along with younger brother Bobby Deol. Interestingly, the senior actors were accompanied by Sunny Deol's handsome sons, young actors Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.

As always, the senior superstar looked handsome in a grey and black tie-dye linen shirt, which he paired with black trousers and a pair of white sneakers. The Animal actor opted for a black casual shirt and a pair of white trousers. Bobby Deol completed her look with a pair of brown shoes. Karan Deol was seen in a black printed t-shirt, a pair of dark blue denim trousers, and white sneakers. Rajveer Deol, on the other hand, was seen in a green casual shirt, light blue denim trousers, and white shoes.

Have a look at Sunny Deol, Bobby, Karan, and Rajveer's pictures and video, below: