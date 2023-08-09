Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol takes dig at Bollywood; talks about launching Bobby Deol: Nobody was willing...

Sunny Deol is getting ready to create havoc at the box office this week with Gadar 2. The sequel to his 2001 blockbuster is finally releasing after 22 years. Sunny is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film and spreading awareness about it among the audiences. In a new promotional interview, the actor opened up about Bollywood camps and their pretentious nature. He also talked about the time he was launching his younger brother Bobby Deol in the film industry.

Sunny Deol opens up about launching Bobby Deol

In a recent conversation with Puja Talwar, Sunny spoke about the time when he was planning to launch his brother Bobby Deol in Bollywood. He revealed that back in the 90s, no filmmaker that he approached was ready to collaborate with them. He said, “I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby, nobody was willing to join hands with us.”

For the unversed, Bobby was launched in the film industry in 1995 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial Barsaat. He debuted opposite actress Twinkle Khanna and went on to win several awards for his role. Prior to this, Sunny and director Rajkumar Santoshi had worked in successful films like Ghayal and Damini.

Sunny Deol takes dig at Bollywood for being pretentious

Sunny mentioned that even after coming from such a prestigious film family, he has never been a part of any Bollywood camp. He also opened up about how people in the fraternity would behave sweetly with him but it was all a sham. “Everybody comes and hugs you and meets you like they love you so much but all of that is fake. So many people call me paaji, I say please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is a respect for older brother. There are so many things that have been going on, will keep going on because they are such good actors in life, maybe not on the screen,” he said.

The film Gadar 2 arrives in cinemas on August 11. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma are reprising their roles from the original film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in this Anil Sharma directorial.