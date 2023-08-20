Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol's property in Juhu to get auctioned for non-payment of Rs 55.99 crore: Report

Sunny Deol is currently reeling in the success of his latest release Gadar 2. The film has brought the audience back to both single screens and multiplexes and has raked in Rs 332.5 crore on the domestic box office. However, Sunny seems to have landed in trouble despite his recent professional triumph. According to a latest report, the actor’s property in Juhu is set to be auctioned due to non payment of dues amounting to Rs 55.99 crore.

Sunny Deol’s Juhu property set for auction amid Gadar 2 success over unpaid dues of Rs 55.99 crore

According to a report in Times of India, a property owned by Sunny Deol in the upscale Juhu area of Mumbai is being listed for sale due to outstanding debts. Apparently, the actor has received a notice from Bank of Baroda for failing to make payment on debts of Rs. 55 crore. The Betaab actor is the borrower of the loan, while his father Dharmendra has been designated as the guarantor for a loan sum of 55,99,80,766.33. It's been reported that if the star doesn't settle his debts his property Sunny Villa in Juhu will be made available for virtual auction on September 25, 2023.

For the unversed, Sunny Villa serves as the location for the Deol family's office and the preview theater known as Sunny Super Sound. This place also houses various post-production facilities. In 2017, reports emerged that Sunny Deol had used Sunny Super Sound as collateral to secure funds for his directorial project 'Ghayal Once Again'. A source mentioned to the portal that he was in financial trouble and had mortgaged his studio to settle a substantial amount with financiers. However, Sunny's manager had refuted these claims.

