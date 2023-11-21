Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol's shoutout to Salman Khan amid Tiger 3 success, says 'Jeet Gaye'

After basking in the success of Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, the makers came up with the action-thriller Tiger 3 which was released on November 12. The film which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles is doing great business at the box office. Impressed by the film’s success, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol gave a shoutout to his friend Salman.

Sunny Deol gives a shoutout to Salman Khan amid Tiger 3 success

Tiger 3 has currently taken over several multiplexes and movie theatres globally. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led action movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. On the day of its theatrical release, the movie reportedly did a business of around Rs 43 crores. Till now, its worldwide gross collection stands somewhere around Rs 371 crores. As the movie chases big numbers, Sunny Deol took the opportunity to give a shoutout to the headliner Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, the Apne actor posted a picture with Sallu Bhai and penned, “Jeet Gaye” in the captions.

Take a look:

Interestingly, the duo has worked in a 1996 romantic-action film titled Jeet also starring Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Tabu. A couple of days ago, Sunny Deol took to social media and congratulated Salman on the success of Tiger 3. Taking to his Instagram stories, Deol shared a poster of the Maneesh Sharma directorial movie and penned ‘Tiger Zindabad’ along with a fire emoji.

Salman Khan praised Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

After riding on the success of the romantic-drama movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the makers came up with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues this year. The Anil Sharma directorial film broke many records at the box office. On its opening day, Gadar 2 collected a total of around Rs 40 domestically. As the film topped everyone’s expectations, Salman Khan took to X and lauded Deol and the entire team. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor penned, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @Anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @ZeeStudios_ #TeamGadar.”

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Day 9 Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film crosses The Kerala Story; 4th highest grosser of 2023