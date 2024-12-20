Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma recalls hurting Salman Khan on Veer sets by mistake; ‘maine clap dete hue unki naak beech mein daal de…’

Utkarsh Sharma, who gained fame for his role in Gadar 2, is the son of film producer Anil Sharma. Recently, the actor recalled memories from his days working as an assistant on his father's directorial venture Veer, where he was mesmerized by Salman Khan. The young actor also revealed that he used to give claps for scenes where he once mistakenly hurt the nose of actor Salman Khan, who gracefully handled the situation.

In a new interview with The Lallantop, Utkarsh Sharma recalled that when he had completed his board exams, his father had to travel to London to complete Veer's production schedule. But, due to a bomb blast mishap in England, the visas for other assistants were canceled, and he decided to accompany his father.

He said, “Mujhe kuch nahi pata tha halanki set pe dekha hai par kaam kya hai mujhe nahi aata tha toh uss set pe maine clap dena sikha jo bhi behind the camera cheez hai woh seekhe.” (I didn't know how things worked on a film set. I mean, I had seen work on a film set, but what I had to do I didn't know. So, I learned how to clap and do other off-camera work.)

Since he was learning to work on the film set, Sharma closely witnessed the protagonist Salman Khan's work, which became a big learning opportunity for him. However, before a scene when he had to give a clap near the superstar, he accidentally ended up hurting him.

The actor recounted, "Ek baar toh maine clap dete dete unki naak beech mein daal di, but bohot graceful the unhone kuch kiya nahi." (Once, while giving a clap, I mistakenly brought his note between it, but he was graceful and didn't do anything.)

The incident gave the young actor a unique perspective about Khan's personality on and off the camera. He explained that the superstar, who has delivered several box office hits had a calm demeanor and grounded personality off screen. However, once the camera started rolling, he transformed into a magnetic performer, and his even eyes conveyed his emotions.

The Gadar 2 actor mentioned that he was particularly impressed with the ability of the Tiger 3 actor to portray emotional depth during romantic scenes. He shared that he felt the superstar poured his true feelings into his roles, and his honesty left Utkarsh transfixed.

Veer directed by Anil Sharma, featured Salman Khan, Zareen Khan and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

