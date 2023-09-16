Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel on her camaraderie with Sunny Deol: 'He too doesn't belong to any camp'

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol. Undoubtedly, she returned to the big screen after a long time and touched the sky by playing the reprised version of Sakina from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In a recent interview, she shared how many times, her brazen honesty might have cost her films but never friendships.

Ameesha Patel on being honest

In a recent conversation with TNN, Ameesha Patel opened up about her brazen honesty. She said, "I was taught to call a spade a spade. With me, what you see is what you said." Well, there's no doubt that her honesty isn't just limited to work as she shared, "I have never hidden a relationship, break-up, or make-up, whether with my family, friends, or romantic involvements. Such has been my upbringing."

Moreover, the actress revealed that it was her grandmother who instilled in her the sense of being honest with herself. "She would say, The path might be tougher for honest people, but it’s a surer path. It’s a longer route to success because you don’t play dirty games with people to get your way, but you sleep well at night,” Ameesha added.

At the same time, the Gadar 2 actress admitted that she has seen a lot of highs and lows in her career, and irrespective of the films she landed or lost out on, she didn’t align with any camp or banner.

Speaking of backbiting about co-actors, Ameesha said that she doesn't backbite, speak ill, or gossip about colleagues from the industry. She added, "I don’t belong to camps, so someone sucking up to them gets what I would be offered. I don’t idle gossiping and backbiting because that’s not why I am here. Some camps thrive on it, but I can’t. I can’t put someone down to bring myself up.”

Towards the end of the interview, Ameesha said that people see her as "muhphatt" (blunt). She said, "They say, 'isko jo bolna hai, ye bolke hi jaayegi (She will say what she wants to).' I don’t know how to sugar-coat things and that can sometimes create misunderstandings.”

Talking about her co-star Sunny deol, she said that she and Sunny are similar in a lot of ways. "He, too, doesn’t belong to any camp. He is honest, and that and that honesty shows. I think that’s the beauty of ‘Gadar 2’, that there is an innocence in Tara and Sakina. That vulnerability is what the audience relates to.”

About Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were recently seen in the reprised version of their roles as Sakina and Tara Singh in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2.

