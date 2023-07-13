Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel recalls being labelled ‘too educated’ for doing films

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actress Ameesha Patel discussed her rebellious personality and career choices. Patel admitted that she has always been a bit of a renegade, frequently defying the desires of her family and friends. This rebellious tendency has also manifested itself in her work decisions, as she has continuously chosen hard roles and rejected down projects that did not meet her standards.

Ameesha Patel: The Rebellious Actress Who Defied Expectations

Patel stated that she was met with scepticism from journalists who questioned her existence in the film industry from the start of her career. They'd ask her whether she felt out of place or if her schooling made her an unusual option for the performing arts. Patel, on the other hand, was a firm believer that education and art can coexist, and that being educated should not prevent one from pursuing a career in the entertainment sector.

I've rebelled against everything in my life," Patel said. "The family didn't want me to go to America to study. They wanted me to go to England because that's where the family lived. And that's where they thought I'd be under watchful eyes. So I said, No, I want to go to America, I want to be my own person.

Ameesha Patel on Her Career Choices: "I've Rebelled Against Everything in My Life"

"Why can't an educated person be involved in the performing arts?" she said. Because it was art for me." Patel's drive to pursue her acting love despite society expectations and preconceived assumptions demonstrates her rebellious attitude and firm belief in following one's ambitions.

Ameesha Patel's interview provides insight into her rebellious temperament, ambition to pursue hard roles, and resistance to conform to society norms. Her experience in the film industry acts as an inspiration for budding performers and emphasises the significance of remaining true to oneself in the face of external criticism. With Gadar 2 just around the corner, fans are excited to see Patel's upcoming performance and to see her ability on the big screen once more.

Gadar 2, a film directed by Anil Sharma is a sequel to the hugely successful Gadar: Ek Prem Katha film, which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set to be released on August 11.