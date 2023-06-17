Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel surrenders before Ranchi court in Rs 3 crore cheque bounce case; Details inside

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who is gearing up to make her comeback on the silver screen with Gadar 2, recently surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case. As per reports, she was accused of cheating film producer and businessman Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crore. In 2018, he had accused Ameesha of borrowing Rs 2.5 crore from him for making a film, but she allegedly didn’t ever finish the film, and neither did she return the money.

Ameesha Patel surrenders in Rs 3 crore cheque bounce case

According to ANI, Ameesha surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with the 2018 cheque bounce case on Saturday. Soon after, the court granted her conditional bail. The actress has been asked to physically appear before the court on 21st June. A video that has surfaced on social media shows the actress leaving the court with her face covered, while the media and photographers surrounded her and asked her questions. She was seen entering her car and leaving.

Ameesha Patel’s cheque bounce case

According to reports, Ameesha Patel visited Ranchi in 2018, to attend an event at the Harmu Ground, where she met Ajay Kumar Singh. She discussed with him the financing of a film, post which Ajay invested in the filmmaking project. According to the complaint filed by Ajay, Ameesha and her associate Krunal never finished shooting the film and they promised to return the borrowed amount of Rs 2.5 crore along with an interest of Rs 50 lakh.

When the actress returned the amount in October 2018, the cheques reportedly bounced, after which the filmmaker decided to take the legal route.

Gadar 2

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel will soon be seen on the silver screen in Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol. Sunny and Ameesha will reprise their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina respectively, in Gadar 2. It will release in theatres on August 11.

