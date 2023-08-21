Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel feels the audiences wished for 'longer screen time' for Tara Singh and Sakeena

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recent film Gadar 2 which also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Released on August 11, 2023, the movie has already made over Rs 200 crore in terms of box office collections. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 continues the story of the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where Tara Singh travels to Pakistan to rescue his son. This historical action film, penned by Shaktimaan Talwar, is receiving tremendous affection and applause from viewers. Even though the film is garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience, Ameesha Patel feels fans wanted a longer screen time for the lead pair Tara Singh and Sakeena.

Ameesha Patel feels fans want a longer screentime for Tara Singh and Sakeena

During an interview with India Today, Ameesha Patel spoke about how the audiences wished for a longer screentime for the iconic pair of Tara Singh and Sakeena. She said, “Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together. They wished for us to have a longer screen time and for the length of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to not be reduced. They also hoped for Tara’s scene before the interval to appear sooner and for a little more editing. But they’re happy that the overall film is fantastic. The general consensus is that Sakeena’s beauty, daintiness, elegance, emotions, and magical chemistry with Tara are the driving forces of the film and Sunny’s dhamaakedaar action and dialogues made them whistle and clap.”

Ameesha Patel believes Race 4 with the OG cast along with Salman will make a great franchise

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha Patel was asked if she thinks any of her films are franchisable apart from Gadar 2. The actress answered by saying, “I think Humraaz, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bringing the original cast back would be something the audience would love to see. Maybe even Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Race 4 with the original star cast with a dash of Salman Khan. That would be a merge of Race 3 with Race 2. That would be a fantastic franchise and interesting for people to see.”

She also added, “I think I have a lot of films in my film history that can be franchised." When asked if there have been any discussions regarding the sequels, Ameesha said, "It is up to the producer and director because the IPs belong to them so it's their decision actually.”

