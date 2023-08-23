Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel reacts to Akshay Kumar singing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in OMG 2; says ‘He is not insecure’

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha starrer Gadar 2 has crossed Rs 400 crore at the box office and is not looking to stop anytime soon. The massively successful film clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 which is also a sequel. However, there is no bad blood between the teams of the two films respectively as both are doing extremely well at the box office. Akshay has even made a small musical dedication to his rival film by singing the iconic song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in his own movie. Now, Ameesha has reacted to Akshay’s tribute and has also reflected on the current status of the film industry.

Ameesha Patel reacts to Akshay Kumar’s musical dedication to Gadar 2 in his film OMG 2

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha was asked about how she felt about the gesture from Akshay Kumar. She revealed that she would watch the film once she gets free from her film’s promotional run. The actress also expressed her happiness at all the recent releases doing well at the box office including OMG 2, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Hollywood flicks Barbie and Oppenheimer and Rajnikanth’s Jailer.

Ameesha shared, “Oh wow, definitely when I get over the promotions and interviews and they allow me time (to watch the film). But I am very happy Oh My God 2 has also done well, I’m very happy Rocky and Rani has done well, very happy Barbie and Oppenheimer have done well, I’m happy Jailer has done well. Our film industry was a dry lake and the waters have filled it. I’m just very happy about that. I want every film to work and we should dedicate songs and scenes to each other as tributes and help each other. That is called being a fraternity together. So I am glad Akshay’s done that, he’s not an Insecure actor so that’s great.”

Advertisement

Gadar 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are currently running in cinemas!

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol thanks fans as his and Ameesha Patel's movie crosses Rs 400 crore in India; WATCH