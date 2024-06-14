Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel says Sunny Deol and she had arguments, disputes with director on film's sets because he had 'hidden agenda'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 proved to be one of the historic blockbusters as it was released in 2023. The sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had a great nostalgia factor going in its favor. The emotions of love and patriotism were also among the key highlights.

The 2023 film still continues to be a topic of discussion and recently Ameesha shared unknown facts regarding its making. The actress shared that she and Sunny Deol were semi-ghost directors of the film.

Ameesha Patel on ghost directing Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel shared her conditions for being a part of Gadar 3. The actress mentioned it while talking about the creative discomfort she and Sunny Deol had with director Anil Sharma while shooting for Gadar 2.

Ameesha said that it wasn't an easy journey because they had to do a lot of editing, re-shooting, creative discussions, and arguments with the director to make it come out the way the Gadar brand demands.

Explaining that she and Sunny were 'semi-ghost directors' of the film, she said that it was going in another direction and they had to bring it back to what the audience expects from the Gadar brand.

What were the issues with Gadar 2 originally?

Sharing more about the issues she and Sunny Deol had with Gadar 2 originally, Ameesha hinted towards the lack of balance in their screen presence. She said that if anyone between her and the lead hero lacks screen space in the film it becomes just another movie. "It doesn't become Gadar," she said.

Advertisement

She further explained that if Gadar 3 is made then the screen time of Tara and Sakina should be 'a lot' and they would need to be as wholesome as they were in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha also went on to explain the contribution of her 'best friend and business partner' Kunal Goomer to the success of Gadar 2. She said that the film would've been a 'gutter' if he hadn't alerted Sunny about the problems the film had originally.

"Kunal actually had to pick up the phone and alert Sunny that these things have gone wrong so when you go for your action schedule, please correct certain things, take it in the correct line. Sunny got alerted, started focusing, correcting the action, correcting the edits, correcting what was happening, things like that. There were a lot of disputes because there was another hidden agenda that was there with Mr Anil Sharma and he was deviating from making Gadar 'Gadar'," she said.

Advertisement

More about Gadar 2

The sequel of the 2001 epic romantic action film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 featured Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa in important roles along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film went on to do a business of Rs 514 crore in India proving to be an All Time Blockbuster.

ALSO READ: Border 2: Sunny Deol, JP Dutta's highly anticipated sequel to war movie gets a release date; FIND OUT