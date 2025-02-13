Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel shares video proof after Anil Sharma denies claims of altering climax in Sunny Deol starrer

Ameesha Patel has now presented evidence after Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma refuted her allegations of changing the climax in the Sunny Deol starrer. The actress posted multiple videos on her X account in her defense, in which the director is seen narrating the film’s climax and explaining that Sakina will kill the villain after he enters India illegally.

Ameesha Patel reacted to the claims made by Anil Sharma during his recent interview stating, "Wonder what he has to say when there is a video in circulation where @Anilsharma_dir is openly talking to me and narrating that I will kill the villain!! Since u might have missed it !! I will share it on Twitter."

Ameesha Patel's reaction to Anil Sharma's interview

She went on to share three videos on her X account, describing them as follows: "Part 1—of the video where @Anilsharma_dir is openly talking and narrating to me that I will kill the villain in Gadar 2 in the climax!! Posting Part 2 and Part 3 of the video as well!! I wonder how @Anilsharma_dir can now claim anything else! The video is proof."

This was followed by two more videos on her X account, where the actress tagged Sharma and demanded a response. In the caption of her third post, she wrote: "@Anilsharma_dir, please reply to everyone about this video!! The world knows the truth!! How will you deny it when the video is proof of your fraudulent promise??"

Advertisement

Video proofs shared by Ameesha

For the unversed, Anil Sharma recently responded to Ameesha Patel’s allegations while speaking with Vickey Lalwani, claiming that the climax of Gadar 2 was not changed without her knowledge. In response, the filmmaker stated that the actress is still a part of the family. He recalled how she would come daily for 5–6 hours to prepare for the role of Sakina.

According to him, Ameesha was cast in the film because she was pretty and suited the character. The director stated that while she wasn’t a great performer, she worked hard to become Sakina. Addressing Ameesha’s claim that the climax was changed without her knowledge, Anil Sharma said, “If she has that much understanding, then she is free to make a film. It’s an open market. Who is stopping her?”