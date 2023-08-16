Gadar 2 and Pathaan villain Manish Wadhwa recalls working with Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan; talks about success

Manish Wadhwa, the senior actor is currently on a high with the massive successes of his last two major releases, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. The talented actor, who played the antagonist in both the Sunny Deol starrer and Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller, earned excellent reviews for his brilliant performances in both films. Wadhwa played the role of Major Genera Hamid Iqbal in Gadar 2, while he appeared as General Qadir, in Pathaan.

Manish Wadhwa recalls working with Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with India Today, Manish Wadhwa recalled working with Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, the two most celebrated superstars of the Hindi film industry. "Both are superstars. Both are extremely focused, and they know their job. Like a cricket match. If a man scores a century, it doesn’t help in winning a match. You cannot win a match alone. Everybody has to play. So, if the product is good, if your complete package is good, it is definitely going to work," stated the actor.

"Both Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan always make sure that it is a team effort, which is very good quality," remarked Manish Wadhwa, as he recalled working with the celebrated Bollywood superstar in the two back-to-back blockbuster films.

Check out Manish Wadhwa's latest picture with Gadar 2 leading man Sunny Deol, below:

Manish Wadhwa opens up about success

The popular actor, who is clearly receiving a lot of love for his performances as menacing villains in both Pathaan and Gadar 2, stated that he is immensely grateful for the great reviews and newfound success. "I am super excited, happy, and blessed. Also, God is kind. This year both the films - Pathaan and Gadar 2 - that I was part of did extremely well. So, feeling really blessed and happy," stated Wadhwa in his chat with India Today.

However, according to the actor, successes of this magnitude were not really expected. "We were very much sure about it that this is going to do something. We didn't expect this kind of numbers," revealed Manish Wadhwa. Speaking about the extraordinary box office performance of Gadar 2, he added: "There were expectations, even critics and people, those who are from the box office, said that it should go up to Rs 30-35 crore. But it was Rs 40 crore on day one and today it's Rs 173 crore, which is great. Also, it's a long weekend and we think it will continue to do the numbers. That's all we hope."

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 success bash: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and team celebrate with media; distribute sweets