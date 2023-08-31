Gadar 2: Anil Sharma delves into his ideology behind success of Sunny Deol starrer; 'Had a lot of pressure...'

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Gadar 2, in which Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma also play lead roles. Gadar 2 has become a significant hit in the history of Indian cinema. Fans are still flocking to theaters to enjoy the thrilling sequel, relishing the wonderful chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha as they reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma has also joined the cast, portraying their grown-up son Jeetey. The film has collected around Rs 461 crore and is getting closer to reaching the Rs 500 crore nett mark in India. Recently, the film’s director, Anil Sharma revealed his ideology behind the film and its success.

Anil Sharma’s ideaology behind making Gadar 2

Talking about his ideology behind the film and its success, Anil Sharma revealed, “For making a film more than ideology you need to have sensitivity and sympathy. You need to ask yourself the real purpose you want to make a certain film. When I was planning Gadar 2, I had a lot of pressure because of the first Gadar. So, for me, it was very important to bring the feel and nostalgia of Gadar in Gadar 2 and the story should move forward with the characters of Gadar 1 only and not just make a sequel with different characters, story, and name it Gadar 2. Hence, I thought of taking forward the story of Gadar 1 characters.”

He continued and added, “Just like the ideology behind Gadar 1 was ‘Ram, Sita ko Lanka se lekar aaenge’, the thought behind Gadar 2 was ‘Abhimanyu ek chakravyuh mein phasa hua hai aur Arjun usse Chakravyuh se bahar laaenge’. Just think for once, when Abhimanyu is caught in a Chakravyuh and at that moment Arjun comes to his rescue, what will happen? Mahabharat will come to an end! As soon as this thought came to my mind and I spoke about it with Shaktiamn I got goosebumps and at that very moment, I realized this movie will do a business of Rs 500 crores and would make a special place in people's hearts.”

Anil Sharma speaks about the reason behind Gadar 2’s success

Anil Sharma further spoke about the reasons that led to the film’s success and concluded by saying, “The love for Gadar 1 and the emotion for Gadar 2 will stay in people’s hearts because there is no bigger emotion than a father-son bond. If a son is caught and the father comes to his rescue then what will happen? This was the thought behind Gadar 2 and this thought with god’s blessing gave this film the success it deserved.”

About Gadar 2

In the context of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) goes to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) back home. Ameesha Patel plays the role of Sakina once again. This movie sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition.

