Gadar 2: Anil Sharma REACTS to Naseeruddin Shah's comment on Sunny Deol starrer; says, 'I was surprised...'

Naseeruddin Shah is not only an experienced and respected actor in the Indian film industry but is also considered one of the best actors in the world with an experience of acting in over 100 films. Recently, the veteran actor had expressed his concern regarding how films like Kashmir Files and Gadar 2 are gaining “massive popularity” among the audience and how the filmmakers are doing something that is “very harmful” by making such films. Now, the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2’s director, Anil Sharma broke his silence on the same.

During an interview with AajTak, Gadar 2’s director, Anil Sharma reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s statement on the film and said, “I read that quote by Naseer Sahab. I was surprised after reading it. Naseer Saheb knows me well and he also knows which ideology I belong to. I am surprised that he is saying such things about Gadar 2.”

The filmmaker further added, “I would like to say that Gadar 2 is not against any community. Neither is it against any country. Gadar in itself is a film which is full of patriotism. It is part of a sequel. It is a proper masala film. Which people have been watching for years. So I would like to tell Naseer Sahab that once he watches Gadar 2, he will definitely change his statement. I still feel that he cannot say such things. I have been a fan of his acting. If he has said so, then I would request him to watch the film once. I have always made cinema with the aim of masala. I have never had any political propaganda in this. Naseer Saheb himself is aware of this.”

During an interaction with Free Press Journal, speaking about how the objective of filmmaking in Bollywood has evolved over the years, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah said, “Now the more jingoist you are the more popular you become because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies.”

He further added, “What these people don’t realize is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories.”

“They will be responsible for posterity. A hundred years later people will see Bheed and they will also see Gadar 2 and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium that could do that. It’s hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on - it’s frightening that filmmakers are being coopted into making films that praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend,” the veteran actor concluded.

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles hit the theatres on August 11, this year.

