Gadar 2: Anil Sharma reacts to Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava composer Uttam Singh's allegations; says 'I am shocked...'

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is currently rocking the box office even in its third week of release. The film has collected over Rs 430 crore and is now eyeing the milestone of Rs 500 crore. However, amidst all the praise and love from the audiences, the film has found itself mired in controversy. Uttam Singh, the music composer of the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had recently accused the makers of the sequel of using his songs ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ without taking his permission. Now, director Anil Sharma has reacted to these allegations, along with Gadar 2 music composer Mithoon.

Anil Sharma reacts to Uttam Singh’s allegations of using his work unauthorized in Gadar 2

In a statement to Bombay Times, Anil Sharma, the director of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster film, expressed his shock over music composer Uttam Singh’s allegations. He stated, “I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked that he gave such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai. (We have a close relationship and I am shocked at hearing this). I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him.”

Gadar 2 music composer Mithoon reacts to Uttam Singh’s accusations

Music director Mithoon has recreated the songs ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ in the voices of the original singers like Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Talking to Bombay Times, he mentioned that they had given him due credit even though his permission was not needed because the rights were with the label. He also opened up about how the two songs were essential to advance the narrative of the movie. He clarified that both the original creators of the songs, composer Uttam ji and lyricist Anand Bakshi have been duly credited at the beginning of the film.

Uttam Singh has asserted that giving him credit was not enough and they should have the courtesy to ask his permission before using his songs and background music.

