Gadar 2: Anupam Kher calls Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer ‘fine and balanced’; says ‘It makes you…’

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has become a huge hit in the history of Indian movies. This sequel to the popular 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is receiving a lot of love and positive reviews on social media from both viewers and critics. Fans of the film are still rushing to the theaters to enjoy the exciting sequel, relishing the iconic on-screen chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha as they reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma has also joined the cast, playing their grown-up son Jeetey. Recently, Anupam Kher who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Freelancer has spoken about Gadar 2.

Anupam Kher opens up about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2

During a recent interaction with India Today, Anupam Kher called Gadar 2 a “Fine film”. He said, “I purposely went to watch Gadar 2 at Gaiety Galaxy, the last time I went there was for Hum's premiere, so almost after 30 years I went to watch a film in that theater and it was amazing. It captures the imagination of the audience and also people were going to the theater to celebrate. Gadar 2 is a very fine film, a very balanced film, it makes you feel like a proud Indian. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Kher also added, “I spoke to Sunny (Deol) when I was in Vietnam, he had called me for the screening then, but I had told him I would watch it in the theaters.”

Anupam Kher talks about the movie-going experience that is finally back after the lockdown

When Anupam Kher was asked about how he feels about the fact that the cinema is back finally after facing its dark time during the pandemic, Kher replied, “We have got used to complaining that things are going bad or wrong. But nothing is going wrong. Also, change is very silent. During COVID, people have gone through certain changes and fear has no face, now that fear will slowly go away. Maybe it's a good way of looking at films and cinema now.”

He also added, “The change was needed in cinema, the make-believe fakeness am not saying that was important. I have worked in many such films, but people now want to see something that is larger than life or something that is closer to life. Going to cinema halls is a celebration with the family. This has helped filmmakers to think that they will have to make sure to make good films.”

Anupam Kher was last seen in IB71 and his next film Freelancer alongside Mohit Raina and Kashmira Pardeshi, directed by Bhav Dhulia and created by Neeraj Pandey, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1, 2023.

