Gadar 2: Anupam Kher cannot stop praising Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; calls it ‘cathartic’

Gadar 2 is currently rocking at the Indian box office. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma featuring film has brought audiences back to the theaters after a drought in Bollywood due to the pandemic. Single screens and multiplexes, both are facing capacity issues as people are coming in huge numbers to watch this blockbuster sequel. Many celebrities from the film industry like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan and others have shown their support for the movie and have appreciated Sunny’s charisma on social media. Now, Anupam Kher has also watched the film and he couldn’t stop praising it in his review.

Anupam Kher reviews Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar 2

The Saaransh actor took to Twitter on Thursday night and shared with his fans that he watched Sunny Deol’s film on a single screen in the Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai. He reviewed the movie and showered it with a lot of praise, indicating how it was particularly relieving. He shared a recording of an intense action scene and a poster of the movie, and wrote, “Just watched #Gadar2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theater in Bandra. Last time I went to this single screen theater was for the premiere of my movie #Hum. #Gadar2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theater. It takes you on a roller coaster ride of what it means to be a proud Indian. In fact it celebrates the multi culture/ multi religion facet of our country. It is cathartic. Crowds scream their guts out at every dialogue.”

Lauding the performances of Sunny Deol, other cast members and the direction of Anil Sharma, he said, “@iamsunnydeol is not an actor anymore. He is cult in himself. He is on fire. And you feel the heat in your soul. @iutkarsharma is fantastic with great promise. @manishwadhwa as Pak general is superb. Thank you @Anilsharma_dir for taking me on this raw joyride in a cinema hall. Jai Ho!” Have a look:

Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared a throwback picture with Sunny in which they were seen dressed in black formal suits. Posting the photo, he wrote, “मेरे दोस्त @iamsunnydeol की फ़िल्म #Gadar2 सिनेमा हॉल में देखने जा रहा हूँ! जय हो! #Excited (Going to watch my friend’s film in the theater).” He also informed the netizens how his show was housefull.

The film is currently running in cinemas.

