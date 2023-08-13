Gadar 2: Ardent fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s film in theatre; WATCH

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been grabbing numerous headlines since its release. The sequel to the 2001 hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has finally been released on 11th August 2023 and has been receiving immense love and applause from the audience. Anil Sharma's directorial is also doing great at the box office. Movie lovers are rushing to the theaters to watch the action-packed sequel bringing back the iconic on-screen chemistry of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey. Amidst good vibes, a video of some ardent fans arriving in tractors to watch Gadar 2 in a theater in Rajasthan is doing rounds on social media, emphasizing the craze of the film.

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2

A video on Twitter showcasing some hard-core fans arriving in tractors to enjoy the magic of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their famous characters Tara Singh and Sakeen in Gadar 2 in a theater in Rajasthan. The dedication of these fans won the hearts of everyone and the video has gone viral within a moment. The small clip showcased fans cheering on top of tractors as they entered cinema halls to watch Anil Sharma's directorial. Many also stuck posters of Sunny in front of the tractors as they entered the parking lot of the hall in huge numbers.

Have a look:

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol surprised the audience during the screening of Gadar 2 at the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai on 12th August 2023. They expressed their gratitude to the fans and received appreciation for the sequel.

On the other hand, Dharmendra took to Twitter and showed his gratitude, “Love you all for your loving response …Gadar”, and added a folded hands emoji.

Bobby Deol also shared a video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “#AboutLastNight at Gaiety Galaxy. Thank you for all the love … I am so happy for you Bhaiya!! @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2 in cinemas now!!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.