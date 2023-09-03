Gadar 2 bash: Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan are all smiles as they pose together; Internet is in love

Sunny Deol, the senior action star of Bollywood made a massive comeback to the success track with his latest outing, Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial, which is a sequel to the 2001-released film Gadar, has now emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. Even though the cast and crew members were sure that the film would perform well at the box office, a success of this magnitude was totally unexpected.

Leading man Sunny Deol hosted a grand party in Mumbai on September 2, Saturday, to celebrate the remarkable success of Gadar 2. The star-studded event was attended by some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including the superstar trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, along with many senior and young stars.

Sunny Deol's bond with his Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Interestingly, Sunny Deol made sure that he posed with his Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan in front of the paparazzi, before the latter left the Gadar 2 success party. As you may know, the duo, who were rumored to be not on talking terms for a long time, has now buried the hatchet and are back to being friends. Internet is now going gaga over Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's videos and pictures, and are expressing their happiness over witnessing the reunion of the former co-stars.

Recently, Deol revealed how Khan supported Gadar 2 by calling him to wish him all the success before the film's release. The Jawan actor also made sure that he watched the film soon after its release, and tweeted about how much he loved it.

Have a look at Sunny Deol's video and pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, below:

