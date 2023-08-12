Gadar 2: Crowd grooves to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke as they watch Sunny Deol's film in theatres; WATCH

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s sequel to their 2001 blockbuster film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 has finally hit theatres and is going great guns at the box office. While the high-octane sequel shows Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakina, it also presents Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma as the grown-up version of Tara and Sakina’s son, Jeetey. The sequel is giving the audiences major nostalgia about the original movie and they are super elated to watch Sunny Deol stepping into the shoes of his iconic character, Sardar Tara Singh, after 22 years. With Gadar 2’s arrival, cinema halls across the country are running jam-packed. Now, amid the ongoing Gadar wave, a video of the audience dancing their hearts out while watching Gadar 2 in a movie theatre is making rounds on the Internet.

On Friday, a Twitter user posted a video from a movie theatre where Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was being screened. The video shows the crowd dancing and cheering to the rehearsed version of the classic song, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. The video shows a glimpse of Utkarsh Sharma who can be seen dancing on the silver screen. The video further shows a quick glimpse of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the big screen. The video captures the crowd’s crazy reaction to the song. They can be heard cheering, hooting, whistling, and singing along to the song in unison as Main Nikla Gaddi Leke goes on playing in the background.

The viral video has been shared by a Twitter user who goes by the username, Sahiltacion. While tweeting the video, the user wrote, “Public going crazy in cinemas (movie camera emoji) #Gadar2 #Gadar2InCinemasNow.” The video has got over thirteen thousand plus views on Twitter.

Gadar 2’s release is being celebrated as a festival in movie theatres across the country and most of the credit definitely goes to the superstar Sunny Deol, who is indeed the soul of the sequel film. After collecting Rs. 40 crores on its opening day, Gadar 2 is reportedly being crowned as the second-highest opener of the year by trade analysts.

About Gadar 2

Led by Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Ameesha Patel as the female lead. It also stars Utkarsh Sharma as Deol and Patel’s son, Jeetey. The movie was released on Friday this week, on August 11 and since then it has been making massive waves at the box office.

ALSO READ: Watch: Sunny Deol poses with his little fan dressed as Sardar Tara Singh from Gadar 2, video melts hearts