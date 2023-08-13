Gadar 2: Dharmendra, Bobby Deol express heartfelt gratitude as Sunny Deol's film gets immense love from fans

Gadar 2, the sequel to Sunny Deol and Ameesa Patel's 2001 hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has finally been released on 11th August 2023 and has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience. The film is also experiencing a remarkable run at the box office. While the action-packed sequel brings back the iconic on-screen chemistry of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina, it also showcases Utkarsh Sharma as the grown-up version of their son Jeetey. The sequel is giving the audience a nostalgic ride as they watch Sunny Deol again as one of his famous characters, Tara Singh. Upon the success of Gadar 2, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol expressed their gratitude to fans.

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol express their gratitude for the success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol surprised the audience during the screening of Gadar 2, as they visited the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai on 12th August 2023. The actors interacted with the fans, expressed their gratitude, and were filled with love upon receiving appreciation for the sequel. Dharmendra took to Twitter and showed his heartfelt thankfulness and wrote, “Love you all for your loving response …Gadar”, along with a folded hands emoji.

Bobby Deol also, on the other hand, grew emotional and expressed his love and gratitude to fans by sharing a video on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, “#AboutLastNight at Gaiety Galaxy. Thank you for all the love … I am so happy for you Bhaiya!! @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2 in cinemas now!!” WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE:

Professional front of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol

Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and received a great response for his role from the viewers. Sunny Deol has Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff in the pipeline. He will also be seen sharing screen space along with Bobby Deol and their father Dharmendra in Apne 2 which is a sequel to their hit film Apne released in the year 2007. The sequel will also star Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol. Apart from this, Bobby Deol also has Aashram season 4 on his list.

