Gadar 2: Dharmendra can't stop smiling in new pic; thanks fans for making Sunny Deol's film a 'blockbuster'

Sunny Deol’s latest outing, Gadar 2 has kicked-up a massive storm in theatres. The sequel to Anil Sharma’s 2001 blockbuster drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, stars Deol and Ameesha Patel as the female lead. Leaving the masses mesmerized with high-octane action, emotions, and drama, Gadar 2 has all the entertainment elements on point. With Deol and Patel reprising their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakina, Gadar 2 is taking the audiences on a ride full of thrills and chills. Gadar 2 is garnering immense love and praise from the audiences. While Gadar 2 continues to win hearts and pull crowds to cinema halls, Sunny Deol’s father, the legendary actor Dharmendra has now reacted to Gadar 2’s stupendous success.

Dharmendra thanks the audience for making Gadar 2 a blockbuster

On Monday, the stalwart took to Instagram and posted a happy photo of himself. In the photo, the Sholay star can be seen posing with a massive bouquet with Gadar 2 written on the top. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing a green t-shirt and a cap. The actor can be seen smiling as he strikes for the photo flashing a thumbs up.

While expressing his gratitude for showering Gadar 2 with love, with heart and joined palms emojis, an elated Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, love you all for your loving response to Gadar 2. His blessings and your good wishes made it a blockbuster.”

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra’s post

The happy photo of Dharam paaji is melting many hearts online. His actor-daughter, Esha Deol took to his comments section and dropped a heart eye and an evil eye emoji as she reacted to her father’s post.

Fans flooded Dharmendra’s comment section with congratulatory messages. Reacting to the veteran actor’s post, a fan wrote, “Beautiful Movie,,saw first day first show,,Super/ Duper Hit Congratulations.” “Congratulation to Entire Deol Family”, another fan commented. “Dumdaar action dumdaar script no bullshit no bold scenes pure family entertainer,” read one of the fan comments.

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It also stars Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma as Jeetey. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes the story ahead and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. The movie was released on Friday, August 11, and is getting a thunderous response at the box office.

