Gadar 2: Dharmendra reacts to Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Bobby posing together; Rajveer Deol calls dad 'superstar'

Gadar 2 has brought the Indian audience back to the theaters in huge numbers, due to 22-year old nostalgia and full-on entertainment. It also brought together the Deol family in a rare appearance. Esha Deol hosted a screening of her brother Sunny Deol’s film, where Bobby Deol and Ahana Deol were also present. The fans got to witness the love shared between the Deol siblings as they posed together. Now, their father Dharmendra has reacted to their appearance. Rajveer Deol also shared a post appreciating Sunny’s performance in the film.

Dharmendra reacts to seeing Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Dharmendra took to Twitter on Sunday, August 13, and shared a video of the Deol siblings posing for the cameras at the screening of the movie. He used the song Apne To Apne Hote Hain from his film Apne in the background of the video. The veteran star got emotional seeing his family happy together and wrote, “Friends love you all for making Gadar 2 a big success…… Togetherness a great blessing.” Have a look:

Earlier, Esha Deol had also shown support for her brother’s ambitious film on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a still from the movie, she wrote, "Today let's hear the lion roar...& reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol."

Rajveer Deol appreciates his father Sunny Deol’s dedication for Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a throwback picture with his father. It is a photo from his childhood where Sunny and his son can be seen twinning in hats. He also penned a note after the mindblowing response that Sunny's latest release has received and appreciated him for his hard work. He wrote, “You're the institution we look up to.The honesty, passion and dedication with which you work are reflected in the response #Gadar2 has been garnering. Once a Superstar, always a Superstar. It's time to celebrate my superhero, my DAD.” Check it out:

Sunny was touched by the heartfelt post and commented, “Love u my son (red heart emojis).” Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol also dropped red hearts in the comments.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 starring Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is doing unimaginable business at the box office. The film has received amazing response from the critics and viewers alike.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has a musical connection to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2; Details inside