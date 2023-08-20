Gadar 2: Did Dharmendra react to Hema Malini's praise for his son Sunny Deol's movie? Details inside

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently reveling in the success of his recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as well as his son Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2. Another cause for celebration is the unity of his family. Previously, his daughter Esha Deol had organized a screening of Sunny's film, and later, his wife Hema Malini showered praise on Sunny's performance in the movie. The iconic star appears to have responded to his wife's review of the film.

Dharmendra shares cryptic video following Hema Malini’s praise for Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

On Sunday, August 20, the Sholay actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video which looked like his reaction to Hema Malini’s review of Sunny’s film. He was dressed in a checked shirt and black pants, with a black waist coat and a hat. He was heard saying, “Hello doston, kuch khwaab jab pure ho jaate hai, kuch kahaniyaan jab haqiqat ban jaati hai… (Hello friends. When some dreams come true, when some stories become reality…)." However, the video was abruptly cut in between and was also later deleted from his account. Have a look:

In another deleted clip, the actor also expressed his gratitude to the fans for showing love to Gadar 2.

Hema Malini couldn’t stop praising Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar 2

A day before Dharmendra’s cryptic video, his wife Hema Malini was papped outside a theater in Mumbai where she had watched Gadar 2. When the camera persons asked her how she liked the film, the Dream Girl replied that she loved the film. She said that it matched her expectations and reminded her of the era of 70s and 80s. She praised Anil Sharma’s direction and called Sunny’s performance “superb.” She also complimented Utkarsh Sharma’s acting. Talking about Sunny and Ameesha’s chemistry in the film, she said that the two looked lovely together even after 22 years and they have done brilliant work in the film.

