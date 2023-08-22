Gadar 2: Dimple Kapadia gets clicked as she exits movie theater after watching Sunny Deol starrer; Watch

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been ruling the box office since its release. The film which was released on August 11 marks one of the blockbusters. The second installment of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has garnered love and applause from the audience as well as critics on social media. The film won people's hearts with the action-packed theme showcasing the famous on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as they returned as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeete. Bollywood celebrities praised Anil Sharma's directorial and were spotted leaving theaters after enjoying the film. Now, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia joined the line as she was snapped leaving Gaiety Galaxy theater in Mumbai on August 22 after enjoying Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

Dimple Kapadia spotted leaving theater after watching Gadar 2

A video shared on Instagram shows veteran actress Dimple Kapadia leaving the Gaiety Galaxy theater on August 22 after enjoying Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. She was looking cool in a white shirt and black pants and completed her look with a black bucket hat. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of Dimple leaving the theater was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "looking super cool." Another commented, "Gadar 2 hit film." Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Recently Hema Malini was also papped leaving a cinema hall after watching Gadar 2. Praising the cast and the storyline, the veteran actress shared, "Bohot hi achha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohot hi interesting hai. Aisa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka uss zamane ke film ke zaisa ek daur hai. Anil Sharma Ji ne bohot beautiful direction kiya hai aur Sunny (Deol) is superb. Utkarsh ne bhi bohot sundar acting kiya hai. It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

Advertisement

About Sunny and Ameesha reprising their roles as Tara and Sakeena, Hema Malini said, "Bohot achha laga. 22 saal k baad bhi dono bohot hi sundar laag raha hain, bohot achha kaam kiya hai."

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Hema Malini reviews Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol’s movie; calls it ‘interesting’- WATCH