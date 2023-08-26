Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on possibility of film surpassing Pathaan's record: ‘Kaha tak public le jayegi…’

When Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was announced, it was greeted with apprehensions galore from the public. People opined that making a sequel to a blockbuster film more than two decades later was certainly not a good idea. However, the movie has defied every expectation and has become a massive commercial success. So far, it has entered the 400 crore club at the domestic box office. The movie's director Anil Sharma is elated with this response.

Anil Sharma talks about Gadar 2 surpassing Pathaan's numbers

In an interview with India.com, Sharma opened up about Gadar 2 surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's box-office records. He said, “Dekhiye mai yeh sab numberon pe nhi jata. Pathaan ne apni jagah acha kiya, KGF ne bhi acha kiya and Gadar bahut hi acha kar rhi hai. Ab kaha tak jaygi, kaha tak public lejaigi who dekhte hian. Yeh public ke film pe….ab hum yaha tak nhi jaa rahein, bas hum logo ke dil mai beintehan uttar rhe hain hum uspe jaa rhe hain. (I don’t go by these numbers. Both Pathaan and KGF did well and Gadar 2 is doing extremely well. Let’s see how far the audience takes it because it is the film of the audience. We are more focussed on audiences’ love and not the numbers)”

Advertisement

Anil Sharma also talked about Gadar 2's OTT release

In the same conversation, Sharma was asked when the movie will be available on streaming. He said that Gadar 2 will remain in the theatres for now and people are going more than once to enjoy it on the big screen. Gadar 2 recently entered the 400 crore club at the box office and continues to storm the ticket window. This transpired despite facing stiff competition from the Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 which was released on the same day.

Gadar 2 becomes first film to be screened at the new Parliament building

Yesterday, the makers of Gadar 2 hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House in New Delhi. It has become the first film to be screened at the new Parliament building which happens to be a massive achievement. The screening was conducted for Members of the Parliament. The screenings will continue for three days with five shows being conducted every day.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 success bash: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol are all smiles, Utkarsh Sharma poses with Simrat Kaur; PICS