Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reveals Priyanka Chopra was in tears due to her botched nose surgery

Priyanka Chopra is probably the only Bollywood actress to achieve so much success in Hollywood as well. However, just like most of the actresses, she also went through many difficulties while starting out acting. Recently, Anil Sharma (who was the director of her first film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy) opened up about how the actress was in tears because of a botched nose job right before the film kickstarted.

Anil Sharma talks about Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, director Anil Sharma recalled the time when Priyanka Chopra was going through a tough time right before her debut film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. After signing her for the 2003 film, the director went abroad and came back. Two months later, Sharma could not recognize her through pictures because of a nose surgery. He said, "She looked terrible, she was so dark, what in the world had she done to herself?" The Gadar 2 director then called her to his office. But when Chopra reached his office with her mother Madhu Chopra, she was in tears. She revealed that the surgery was for her sinus problem which had left a mark under her nose.

The actress was on the verge of leaving Bollywood and offered him the signing amount. "Priyanka was depressed. She had decided to return to Bareilly and return after some months, and was offering her signing amount back to me", he added. Sharma decided to go ahead with her and got a popular makeup artist to work on her scars.

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy was directed by Anil Sharma and starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and Amrish Puri. Upon its release in 2003, the film met with mixed reviews but turned out to be a commercial success. It launched Chopra's career who went on to become one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra and Anil Sharma's work front

Chopra was last seen in the action thriller web series Citadel and the romantic comedy-drama film Love Again. She will be next seen in the comedy movie Heads of State. Apart from these, she has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Sharma, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of his last directorial venture Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol starrer turned out to be a surprise hit.

