Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma reveals why he preferred authenticity over VFX in Sunny Deol-Ameesha starrer

Sunny Deol and Ameehsa Patel’s much-awaited next, Gadar 2, is making headlines since its inception. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 will see Sunny and Ameesha reprise their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena. While the audience is waiting to get spellbound by the beautiful chemistry of Tara and Sakeena, they are also looking forward to getting blown away by the high-octane action sequences.

In times when most directors and filmmakers rely on VFX to make their projects look appealing and larger-than-life, director Anil Sharma is glad that he opted for an authentic approach to fight scenes over VFX for Gadar 2. The film promises an array of larger-than-life action sequences that rely more on genuine stunts over VFX. Now, ahead of his film’s release, Sharma has opened up on why he preferred real and authentic action over VFX or CGI.

Anil Sharma on keeping Gadar 2 ‘raw’ and ‘real’

Giving an example of Christopher Nolan’s most-recent sci-fi drama, Oppenheimer, where the Hollywood director shot the much-talked-about nuclear explosion sequence without using CGI, Sharma said, “I don’t consider it old-school action. It’s raw action. Look at some of Tom Cruise’s stunts in the Mission Impossible series or Nolan’s Oppenheimer, even in the US, artistes are striving to keep things real and that’s what I wanted to do.”

“During the making of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, we meticulously choreographed real-life action scenes to deliver an authentic experience that was embraced by the audience. With Gadar 2, we were committed to preserving that same level of authenticity. The film boasts real action scenes and not just VFX. Our goal was to revisit the golden era of Indian cinema and uphold the film’s legacy,” he further added.

About Gadar 2

Headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also stars Anil Sharma’s son as Jeetey. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey. Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.