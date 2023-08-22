Gadar 2: Dulquer Salmaan praises Sunny Deol amid movie success, lauds his dedication despite surgeries

Sunny Deol has been enjoying the massive success of his recent release Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to the 2001's blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Dulquer Salmaan, who was Sunny's co-star in Chup: The Revenge of the Artist, has reacted to the film's massive and surprising success.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dulquer Salmaan praised Sunny Deol's dedication and hard work. He has also celebrated Gadar 2's success. “I feel happy for him. I know the amount of work he puts into films. I know he has some aches and pains… he went through some surgery and stuff. And he now goes and does this full-on action film, and he has put everything into this. Nothing makes me happier than seeing his videos and pictures now… even if he is coming out of the airport or pictures of him on a plane… he just looks so happy and glowing. I love it,” Dulquer said.

Earlier, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar also praised Gadar 2's success. He said that the film “has blown everyone’s brains away" because both the installments in the Gadar franchise have been blockbusters. The film follows the story of Tara Singh as he tries to rescue his son captured in Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Despite receiving mixed critical responses, Gadar 2 has been loved by audiences across the nation.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming projects

Salmaan was recently seen in Netflix's crime comedy web series Guns & Gulaabs. This Raj and DK show also stars Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Both the series and Salmaan's performance have been well received. He is now gearing up for the release of the Malayalam action thriller film King of Kotha. The film is directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy and has an ensemble star cast. It is slated to release theatrically on August 24 during the festival of Onam. He will be also seen alongside Rana Dagubatti in his production venture titled Kaantha.

