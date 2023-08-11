Gadar 2: Esha Deol pens heartfelt note for half-brother Sunny Deol; says 'Today let’s hear the lion roar'

Finally, the highly anticipated Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 was released today, on August 11. Undoubtedly, the film had a grand opening as the audience is loving the film. Moreover, fans are already declaring the film as a blockbuster. While many well-wishers of Sunny Deol sent him and the team of Gadar 2 good luck, Esha Deol also expressed her love for Sunny Deol.

Esha Deol wishes good luck to Sunny Deol

Esha Deol, who is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, took to Instagram stories to cheer for her half-brother Sunny Deol for his recent release Gadar 2. She posted a photo of Sunny Deol’s still from the film and wrote, “Today let’s hear the lion roar… & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol.” Have a look:

Yesterday, Karan Deol, who is Sunny Deol’s son, also took to Instagram to wish the actor good luck for Gadar 2. Karan shared a beautiful picture of Sunny Deol and himself, where he is sitting in his dad’s lap. The caption of the post read, “As the world eagerly awaits #Gadar2 I’m filled with excitement and pride for you. (red heart) Your hard work and dedication are unmatched. Here’s to a remarkable release Papa! #Gadar2 releasing in cinemas near you tomorrow, book your tickets now!” Have a look:

In the comment section, Sunny Deol showered his love for Karan by writing, “Love you my son (red hearts).”

Gadar 2 sold maximum tickets in its advance booking phase

Finally, the wait’s over as Anil Sharma’s most-awaited film Gadar 2 released today, August 11. It is said that the film already sold 20 lakh tickets in its advance booking phase. This good news was shared by the director himself. He took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa.. #gadar2 par.. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Kahaani, a 2001 film directed by Anil Sharma only. The film is based on the Crush India campaign which began in 1971. Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Tara Singh’s wife, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet Singh or the couple’s son.