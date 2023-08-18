Gadar 2: Fans turn violent while watching Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer in Kanpur; here's why

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading roles, has already hit the big screens and has also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office due to its impressive performance. The cast also includes Utkarsh Sharma in a leading role, portraying Jeetey, the grown-up son of Tara Singh and Sakina. The movie's backdrop is set against the context of the 'Crush India' initiative in 1971, and the core plot revolves around Tara Singh's unwavering determination to rescue his son Charanjeet from the clutches of Pakistan's army after his capture by them.

Fans in Kanpur cause violence and chaos during the screening of Gadar 2

While the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is trending because of its impressive performance at the box office, on the other hand, the film is also grabbing attention for causing a fuss in theatres. After the Noida incident, fans in Kanpur caused violence and chaos during the screening of the film and the video of the same is making rounds in the social media.

The problem started when some of the people in the audience complained that the air conditioning in the movie theater was not working well. To this, bouncers stationed at the place reacted by using physical force against those who were expressing their complaints. According to India Today, Mithilesh Gupta, the President of the Uttar Pradesh Dal Mill Association, was also present at the film screening along with his family. Gupta said that once the concern about the air conditioning was raised, the bouncers and the management asked his sons to come out and physically attacked them in a brutal manner. The authorities quickly stepped in to calm down the agitated crowd. The Kanpur Police Commissionerate informed the public that they have filed a case under the relevant sections of the law, and legal action will be taken. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The Gadar 2 screening in Noida had also gotten halted

Recently, at a theater located within Noida's Logix Mall, last Sunday, 13th August 2023, the projector stopped multiple times during the screening due to facing several technical glitches with the screen projector. The incident caused chaos among the audience. Things got worse to the extent that the authorities had to call the police to handle the situation. Due to the technical problems with the projector, the people watching the film had a bad time, and the theatre promised to refund the seated audience for their tickets.

