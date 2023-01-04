Gadar 2 FIRST LOOK: Sunny Deol as Tara Singh lifts a cartwheel in aggression; Netizens feel nostalgic

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the most loved films. Anil Sharma directed the film in 2001 and it went on to rule the box office. Now, the makers are all set to bring back the magic on the big screen with its sequel. Gadar 2 is the most awaited film of 2023 and fans can't wait to watch Sunny in an action avatar. Recently, the makers shared the first glimpse of Sunny and it took the Internet by storm in no time.

Recently, the official handle of Zee Studios dropped a video on Instagram which featured their lineup of films that are set to release in 2023. The video featured glimpses of several films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan , Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn , Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi and others. Interestingly, the video ended with Sunny's look from Gadar 2. In the video, the actor is seen lifting a cartwheel to fight. Sunny is seen sporting an all-black outfit with a heavy beard. Sunny's scene from Gadar 2 has definitely made his fans feel nostalgic. In the first part, his handpump scene went on to become iconic. Now with the cartwheel, the actor will set the theatres on fire. Going by the first glimpse, it looks like the makers have retained his look and the vibe of the character. Have a look:

Sunny Deol essayed Tara Singh's character in the first part while Ameesha featured as Sakina. The first part also featured Utkarsh Sharma as their son Jeete. He will be seen in the sequel as well. The team wrapped up the last schedule in December 2022. Reportedly, the film is shot in Himachal Pradesh, Indore and Lucknow. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the sequel.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal first look

Apart from Gadar 2, the recently released first look of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal has also stormed the Internet. The team launched the first look just before bidding goodbye to 2022. Ranbir's beast avatar in the poster left netizens mighty impressed. This is probably the first time that Ranbir will be seen in such an avatar. In the poster, Ranbir, covered in blood, is seen lighting a cigarette and holding an axe in his hand. The heavily bearded look of Ranbir looks apt. It seems like Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to hit the ball out of the park just like he did in his last film, Kabir Singh. The film is touted to be a 'violent' psychological thriller. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Animal will showcase a complex relationship between a father and a son. The highly anticipated film is slated to hit theatres on 11th August 2023.