Gadar 2: Hema Malini reviews Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol’s movie; calls it ‘interesting’- WATCH

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been receiving love and applause from the audience as well as critics on social media. Movie lovers are rushing to the theaters to enjoy the action-packed sequel showcasing the famous on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as they returned as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey. Now, Dharmendra's wife and actress Hema Malini was snapped outside a theater in Mumbai as she watched Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on August 19. The veteran actress gave a rave review.

On August 19, Hema Malini was papped outside a cinema hall in Mumbai as she was leaving the theater after watching Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The veteran actress was seen in a light pink top and black pants and she paired it with a colorful scarf.

When paparazzi asked to review Gadar 2, Hema Malini heaped praise on the entire storyline along with the hit on-screen pair Tara and Sakeena. She said, "Bohot hi achha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohot hi interesting hai. Aisa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka uss zamane ke film ke zaisa ek daur hai. Anil Sharma Ji ne bohot beautiful direction kiya hai aur Sunny (Deol) is superb. Utkarsh ne bhi bohot sundar acting kiya hai. It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

Praising the famous pair Tara and Sakeena, Hema said, "Bohot achha laga. 22 saal k baad bhi dono bohot hi sundar laag raha hain, bohot achha kaam kiya hai.

The veteran actress also praised the songs of Gadar 2 and in the end, she added, "It's a nice film."

Meanwhile, the sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has finally been released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

