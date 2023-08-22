Gadar 2: Karan Johar lauds Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel for blockbuster success of their movie: 'It has blown…’

Karan Johar made a triumphant comeback to directing with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie has captured the audience's hearts and has now become the highest-grossing Bollywood romantic comedy worldwide. Interestingly, another film, Gadar 2, led by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was released just two weeks after Karan's directorial and has also achieved blockbuster status at the box office. During a recent event, Karan Johar seized the opportunity to discuss these successes and reflect on their significance for the film industry.

Karan Johar on Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2’s massive success

In a conversation with The Indian Express, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed the huge success of Sunny and Ameesha's latest film Gadar 2. He also expressed his delight for the single screens. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens,” stated Karan. When questioned about what he would do if he had access to Sunny's phone, Karan humorously remarked that he would send a text to the whole movie fraternity saying, 'This is how it's done.'

The director assured that audiences can expect more films like these from Bollywood. He noted that these successful movies are driven by a strong belief in their concepts and are not seeking approval from social media or critics.

Karan Johar’s professional front

Under his banner Dharma Productions, Karan has a lineup of upcoming projects. Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, is set to hit theaters on December 15. In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that Karan is teaming up with Salman Khan after 25 years for an action film directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Additionally, he is reuniting with actress Alia Bhatt, his lead from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, for a prison break action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. Apart from these, he is also producing Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, led by Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, as well as Mr and Mrs Mahi, a cricket drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

